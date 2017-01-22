 .: SUCHE
    Erweiterte Suche
News zu Svart Crown
Reviews von Svart Crown
CD Review: Svart Crown - Witnessing The Fall

Svart Crown
Witnessing The Fall


Black/Death Metal
4.5 von 7 Punkten
"Der schwarze Tod...mal wieder"
Live-Berichte über Svart Crown
Mehr aus den Genres
CD Review: Triptykon - Shatter

Triptykon
Shatter


Black/Death Metal, Doom Metal
Keine Wertung
"Etwas halbgar"
CD Review: Dissection - Live Legacy [Live]

Dissection
Live Legacy [Live]


Black/Death Metal
Keine Wertung
"Bei „Live Legacy“ handelt es sich um einen Mitschnitt des legendären Auftritts DISSECTIONS... [mehr]"
CD Review: Abigail Williams - In The Shadow Of A Thousand Suns

Abigail Williams
In The Shadow Of A Thousand Suns


Black/Death Metal, Melodic Black Metal
4 von 7 Punkten
"Erwartungen nicht erfüllt"
CD Review: Valborg - Crown Of Sorrow

Valborg
Crown Of Sorrow


Avantgarde, Black/Death Metal, Experimental
6 von 7 Punkten
"Schwarz"
CD Review: Bliss Of Flesh - Emaciated Deity

Bliss Of Flesh
Emaciated Deity


Black/Death Metal
6 von 7 Punkten
"Satanziege aber auch!"
CD Review: John Garcia - The Coyote Who Spoke In Tongues

John Garcia
The Coyote Who Spoke In Tongues


Akustik
5.5 von 7 Punkten
"Lagerfeuerromantik par excellence"
CD Review: Kreator - Gods Of Violence

Kreator
Gods Of Violence


Heavy Metal, Thrash Metal
7 von 7 Punkten
"Kein schwacher Moment"
CD Review: Victorius - Heart Of The Phoenix

Victorius
Heart Of The Phoenix


Heavy Metal, Power Metal
5 von 7 Punkten
"Drachenzähmen leicht gemacht"
CD Review: Wolfchant - Bloodwinter

Wolfchant
Bloodwinter


Pagan Metal, Viking Metal
4 von 7 Punkten
"Säbelrasseln"
CD Review: Code - Lost Signal (EP)

Code
Lost Signal (EP)


Post Rock, Post/Avantgarde Black Metal
Keine Wertung
"Werkschau, mal anders"
<< Metal Blade Records - Aufnahme in Hall of Heavy Metal HistoryDreaming Dead - Deal bei Hammerheart, neue LP >>
Century Media werden am 03. März 2017 "Abreaction", das neue Studio-Album der französischen Black/Death Metaller von SVART CROWN, in den Handel bringen.

"Abreaction" wird als limitiertes "Deluxe"-Digipak, das sich zu einem Kreuz auffalten lassen wird, als ebenfalls limierte Gatefold-LP mit 12-seitigem Booklet und als digitaler Download/Stream erhältlich gemacht.


"Abreaction"-Trackliste:

01. Golden Sacrament (5:23)
02. Carcosa (3:44)
03. The Pact: To The Devil His Due (7:21)
04. Upon This Intimate Madness (4:38)
05. Khimba Rites (5:23)
06. Tentacion (3:34)
07. Orgasmic Spiritual Ecstasy (4:56)
08. Transsubstantiation (6:40)
09. Emphatic Illusion (5:43)
10. Lwas (1:10)
11. Nganda (6:08)


SVART CROWN live:

February 21st – Le Ferraileur, Nantes, France
February 22nd – Le Temps Machine, Tours, France
February 23rd – Le Petit Bain, Paris, France
February 25th – Le 106, Rouen, France
March 3rd – Le Metronum, Toulouse, France
22.01.17 | 20:24 Uhr
Kommentare
<< Metal Blade Records - Aufnahme in Hall of Heavy Metal History
Dreaming Dead - Deal bei Hammerheart, neue LP >>
HOME |  IMPRESSUM |  RSS |  FACEBOOK |  TWITTER |  DISCLAIMER
@Metalnews_de folgen

METALNEWS.DE - Metal-Magazin