Century Media werden am 03. März 2017 "Abreaction", das neue Studio-Album der französischen Black/Death Metaller von SVART CROWN, in den Handel bringen.



"Abreaction" wird als limitiertes "Deluxe"-Digipak, das sich zu einem Kreuz auffalten lassen wird, als ebenfalls limierte Gatefold-LP mit 12-seitigem Booklet und als digitaler Download/Stream erhältlich gemacht.





"Abreaction"-Trackliste:



01. Golden Sacrament (5:23)

02. Carcosa (3:44)

03. The Pact: To The Devil His Due (7:21)

04. Upon This Intimate Madness (4:38)

05. Khimba Rites (5:23)

06. Tentacion (3:34)

07. Orgasmic Spiritual Ecstasy (4:56)

08. Transsubstantiation (6:40)

09. Emphatic Illusion (5:43)

10. Lwas (1:10)

11. Nganda (6:08)





SVART CROWN live:



February 21st – Le Ferraileur, Nantes, France

February 22nd – Le Temps Machine, Tours, France

February 23rd – Le Petit Bain, Paris, France

February 25th – Le 106, Rouen, France

March 3rd – Le Metronum, Toulouse, France