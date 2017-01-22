.: SUCHE
Svart Crown - Bei Century Media
03.11.16
03.11.16
Svart Crown - Neuer Song online
21.09.10
21.09.10
|Century Media werden am 03. März 2017 "Abreaction", das neue Studio-Album der französischen Black/Death Metaller von SVART CROWN, in den Handel bringen.
"Abreaction" wird als limitiertes "Deluxe"-Digipak, das sich zu einem Kreuz auffalten lassen wird, als ebenfalls limierte Gatefold-LP mit 12-seitigem Booklet und als digitaler Download/Stream erhältlich gemacht.
"Abreaction"-Trackliste:
01. Golden Sacrament (5:23)
02. Carcosa (3:44)
03. The Pact: To The Devil His Due (7:21)
04. Upon This Intimate Madness (4:38)
05. Khimba Rites (5:23)
06. Tentacion (3:34)
07. Orgasmic Spiritual Ecstasy (4:56)
08. Transsubstantiation (6:40)
09. Emphatic Illusion (5:43)
10. Lwas (1:10)
11. Nganda (6:08)
SVART CROWN live:
February 21st – Le Ferraileur, Nantes, France
February 22nd – Le Temps Machine, Tours, France
February 23rd – Le Petit Bain, Paris, France
February 25th – Le 106, Rouen, France
March 3rd – Le Metronum, Toulouse, France
