Die kanadischen Melodic Death Metaller THE AGONIST haben mit "The Hunt" einen neuen Videoclip produziert. Der zugehörige Song befindet sich auf ihrem nächsten Album, das den Titel "Five" tragen wird und am 30. September via Napalm Records erscheint.

28.09.16 | 23:19 Uhr
