Mit "Matriarch" kann hier ein neuer Song von THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER gestreamt werden.

Der Track stammt vom mittlerweile achten Full Length-Album der Band, "Nightbringers", das am 06. Oktober 2017 erneut via Metal Blade Records veröffentlicht wird.



"Nightbringers"-Trackliste:



01. Widowmaker

02. Of God And Serpent, Of Spectre And Snake

03. Matriarch

04. Nightbringers

05. Jars

06. Kings Of The Nightworld

07. Catacomb Hecatomb

08. As Good As Dead

09. The Lonely Deceased









Zum Titeltrack gibt es bereits ein offizielles Video:



