Mit "Matriarch" kann hier ein neuer Song von THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER gestreamt werden.
Der Track stammt vom mittlerweile achten Full Length-Album der Band, "Nightbringers", das am 06. Oktober 2017 erneut via Metal Blade Records veröffentlicht wird.

"Nightbringers"-Trackliste:

01. Widowmaker
02. Of God And Serpent, Of Spectre And Snake
03. Matriarch
04. Nightbringers
05. Jars
06. Kings Of The Nightworld
07. Catacomb Hecatomb
08. As Good As Dead
09. The Lonely Deceased




Zum Titeltrack gibt es bereits ein offizielles Video:

20.09.17 | 07:49 Uhr
