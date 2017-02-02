Die um den CANDLEMASS-Chef Leif Edling versammelten THE DOOMSDAY KINGDOM haben einen neuen Trailer zu ihrem kommenden Debüt-Album veröffentlicht. Die Platte wird am 31. März über Nuclear Blast verfügbar gemacht werden.















01. Silent Kingdom

02. Never Machine

03. A Spoonful Of Darkness

04. See You Tomorrow

05. The Sceptre

06. Hand Of Hell

07. The Silence

08. The God Particle



