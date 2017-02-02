.: SUCHE
|Die um den CANDLEMASS-Chef Leif Edling versammelten THE DOOMSDAY KINGDOM haben einen neuen Trailer zu ihrem kommenden Debüt-Album veröffentlicht. Die Platte wird am 31. März über Nuclear Blast verfügbar gemacht werden.
01. Silent Kingdom
02. Never Machine
03. A Spoonful Of Darkness
04. See You Tomorrow
05. The Sceptre
06. Hand Of Hell
07. The Silence
08. The God Particle
