Die um den CANDLEMASS-Chef Leif Edling versammelten THE DOOMSDAY KINGDOM haben einen neuen Trailer zu ihrem kommenden Debüt-Album veröffentlicht. Die Platte wird am 31. März über Nuclear Blast verfügbar gemacht werden.







01. Silent Kingdom
02. Never Machine
03. A Spoonful Of Darkness
04. See You Tomorrow
05. The Sceptre
06. Hand Of Hell
07. The Silence
08. The God Particle

02.02.17 | 08:53 Uhr
