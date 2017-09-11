 .: SUCHE
MIt "Hysteria" erscheint am 10. November 2017 das dritte Album der Hamburger Doom- und Sludge Band THE MOTH erneut via This Charming Man Records.

Die Band hat zudem Tourdates für Oktober und November bekannt gegeben:

05.10. Halle/Saale, Hühnermanhattan Club (w/ SHAKHTYOR)
06.10. Würzburg, Immerhin (w/ SHAKHTYOR)
07.10. Münster, Baracke (w/ SHAKHTYOR)
26.10. Osnabrück, Bastard Club (w/ WITCHSORROW)
27.10. Antwerpen, Music City (w/ WITCHSORROW)
28.10. Amsterdam, The Cave (w/ WITCHSORROW)
29.10. Oldenburg, MTS City Sound
30.10. Hannover, Stumpf
22.11. Bristol, tba (w/ WITCHSORROW)
23.11. Edinburgh, Bannerman's Bar
24.11. Coventry, venue tbc
25.11. Brighton, venue tbc
26.11. London, The Devonshire Arms
