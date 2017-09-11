MIt "Hysteria" erscheint am 10. November 2017 das dritte Album der Hamburger Doom- und Sludge Band THE MOTH erneut via This Charming Man Records.



Die Band hat zudem Tourdates für Oktober und November bekannt gegeben:



05.10. Halle/Saale, Hühnermanhattan Club (w/ SHAKHTYOR)

06.10. Würzburg, Immerhin (w/ SHAKHTYOR)

07.10. Münster, Baracke (w/ SHAKHTYOR)

26.10. Osnabrück, Bastard Club (w/ WITCHSORROW)

27.10. Antwerpen, Music City (w/ WITCHSORROW)

28.10. Amsterdam, The Cave (w/ WITCHSORROW)

29.10. Oldenburg, MTS City Sound

30.10. Hannover, Stumpf

22.11. Bristol, tba (w/ WITCHSORROW)

23.11. Edinburgh, Bannerman's Bar

24.11. Coventry, venue tbc

25.11. Brighton, venue tbc

26.11. London, The Devonshire Arms