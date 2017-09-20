Das selbstbetitelte Debütalbum der Doom Metaller von THE OBSESSED aus dem Jahre 1990 wird am 01. November 2017 als Doppel-CD, Doppel-LP und digital via Relapse Records erneut erhältlich gemacht, natürlich remastert und ergänzt noch um diverse, bislang unveröffentlichte Bonustracks und das "Concrete Cancer"-Demo, erweitertes Artwork, Fotos und Liner Notes von Mainman Scott "Wino" Weinrich.



Hier kann die remasterte Version von "The Way She Fly" vorab goutiert werden:











"The Obsessed"-Re-Issue-Trackliste:



01. Tombstone Highway

02. The Way She Fly

03. Forever Midnight

04. Ground Out

05. Fear Child

06. Freedom

07. Red Disaster

08. Inner Turmoil

09. River of Soul

10. Concrete Cancer (1984 Unreleased Concrete Cancer Demo Cassette)

11. Feelingz (1984 Unreleased Concrete Cancer Demo Cassette)

12. Mental Kingdom (1984 Unreleased Concrete Cancer Demo Cassette)

13. Hiding Masque (1984 Unreleased Concrete Cancer Demo Cassette)

14. Ground Out - Feelingz (Live at The Bayou 4-15-1985)

15. Concrete Cancer (Live at The Bayou 4-15-1985)

16. No Blame (Live at The Bayou 4-15-1985)

17. Mental Kingdom (Live at The Bayou 4-15-1985)

18. Tombstone Highway (Live at The Bayou 4-15-1985)

19. Iron and Stone (Live at The Bayou 4-15-1985)

20. Rivers of Soul (Live at The Bayou 4-15-1985)

21. Sittin on a Grave (Live at The Bayou 4-15-1985)

22. Freedom (Live at The Bayou 4-15-1985)

23. Indestroy - Kill Ugly Naked (Live at The Bayou 4-15-1985)



"Concrete Cancer"-Demo-Trackliste:



01. Concrete Cancer

02. Feelingz

03. Mental Kingdom

04. Hiding Masque