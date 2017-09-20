.: SUCHE
News zu The Obsessed
|Das selbstbetitelte Debütalbum der Doom Metaller von THE OBSESSED aus dem Jahre 1990 wird am 01. November 2017 als Doppel-CD, Doppel-LP und digital via Relapse Records erneut erhältlich gemacht, natürlich remastert und ergänzt noch um diverse, bislang unveröffentlichte Bonustracks und das "Concrete Cancer"-Demo, erweitertes Artwork, Fotos und Liner Notes von Mainman Scott "Wino" Weinrich.
Hier kann die remasterte Version von "The Way She Fly" vorab goutiert werden:
"The Obsessed"-Re-Issue-Trackliste:
01. Tombstone Highway
02. The Way She Fly
03. Forever Midnight
04. Ground Out
05. Fear Child
06. Freedom
07. Red Disaster
08. Inner Turmoil
09. River of Soul
10. Concrete Cancer (1984 Unreleased Concrete Cancer Demo Cassette)
11. Feelingz (1984 Unreleased Concrete Cancer Demo Cassette)
12. Mental Kingdom (1984 Unreleased Concrete Cancer Demo Cassette)
13. Hiding Masque (1984 Unreleased Concrete Cancer Demo Cassette)
14. Ground Out - Feelingz (Live at The Bayou 4-15-1985)
15. Concrete Cancer (Live at The Bayou 4-15-1985)
16. No Blame (Live at The Bayou 4-15-1985)
17. Mental Kingdom (Live at The Bayou 4-15-1985)
18. Tombstone Highway (Live at The Bayou 4-15-1985)
19. Iron and Stone (Live at The Bayou 4-15-1985)
20. Rivers of Soul (Live at The Bayou 4-15-1985)
21. Sittin on a Grave (Live at The Bayou 4-15-1985)
22. Freedom (Live at The Bayou 4-15-1985)
23. Indestroy - Kill Ugly Naked (Live at The Bayou 4-15-1985)
"Concrete Cancer"-Demo-Trackliste:
01. Concrete Cancer
02. Feelingz
03. Mental Kingdom
04. Hiding Masque
