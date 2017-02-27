Das Billing für das DE MORTEM ET DIABOLUM 2017 wächst weiter. Neu dabei ist neben den Serben THE STONE das internationale Gespann THE COMMITTEE, das erst Samstag die Release-Show ihres neuen Albums „Memorandum Occultus" in Berlin gefeiert hat.



Hier alle bisher bestätigten Bands:



ACHERONTAS

THE COMMITTEE

FURIA

TOTALSELFHATRED

THE STONE

KRATER



Das DE MORTEM ET DIABOLUM 2017 wird im Berliner Nuke Club stattfinden. Weitere Informationen sollen zeitnah folgen.