Am 02. Februar 2018 werden die schwedischen Symphonic Metaller von THERION um Mainman Christofer Johnsson ihr neues Epos, "Beloved Antichrist", veröffentlichen, eine Rockoper, die von "A Short Tale Of The Antichrist" von Vladímir Soloviov inspiriert ist.





Das Tracklisting liest sich wie folgt:



Act I:



01. Turn From Heaven

02. Where Will You Go?

03. Through Dust, Through Rain

04. Signs Are Here

05. Never Again

06. Bring Her Home

07. The Solid Black Beyond

08. The Crowning Of Splendour

09. Morning Has Broken

10. Garden Of Peace

11. Our Destiny

12. Anthem

13. The Palace Ball

14. Jewels From Afar

15. Hail Caesar!

16. What Is Wrong?

17. Nothing But My Name



Act II:



01. The Arrival Of Apollonius

02. Pledging Loyalty

03. Night Reborn

04. Dagger Of God

05. Temple Of New Jerusalem

06. The Lions Roar

07. Bringing The Gospel

08. Laudate Dominum

09. Remaining Silent

10. Behold Antichrist

11. Cursed By The Fallen

12. Resurrection

13. To Where I Weep

14. Astral Sophia

15. Thy Will Be Done!



Act III:



01. Shoot Them Down!

02. Beneath The Starry Skies

03. Forgive Me

04. The Wasteland Of My Heart

05. Burning The Palace

06. Prelude To War

07. Day Of Wrath

08. Rise To War

09. Time Has Come/Final Battle

10. My Voyage Carries On

11. Striking Darkness

12. Seeds Of Time

13. To Shine Forever

14. Theme Of Antichrist