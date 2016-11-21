"A Perfect Union Of Contrary Things", die offizielle Biografie von TOOL-Frontmann Maynard James Keenan [u.a. noch A PERFECT CIRCLE, PUSCIFER] ist in den USA bereits auf No. 10 der "New York Times Best Sellers"-Liste gelandet.



Die "A Perfect Union Of Contrary Things"-Memoiren des TOOL-Sängers wurden zusammen mit Sarah Jensen zu Papier gebracht, enthalten ein Vorwort von Künstler Alex Grey und wurden am 08. November 2016 via Backbeat Books/Hal Leonard Performing Arts Publishing Group in den stationären Buchhandel gebracht.



