"A Perfect Union Of Contrary Things", die offizielle Biografie von TOOL-Frontmann Maynard James Keenan [u.a. noch A PERFECT CIRCLE, PUSCIFER] ist in den USA bereits auf No. 10 der "New York Times Best Sellers"-Liste gelandet.

Die "A Perfect Union Of Contrary Things"-Memoiren des TOOL-Sängers wurden zusammen mit Sarah Jensen zu Papier gebracht, enthalten ein Vorwort von Künstler Alex Grey und wurden am 08. November 2016 via Backbeat Books/Hal Leonard Performing Arts Publishing Group in den stationären Buchhandel gebracht.

21.11.16 | 12:14 Uhr
