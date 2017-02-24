 .: SUCHE
Die brasilianischen Power Metaller VANDROYA werden am 28. April ein neues Album mit dem Titel "Beyond The Human Mind" veröffentlichen. Das Artwork der Platte wurde von by Felipe Machado Franco [BLIND GUARDIAN, RHAPSODY OF FIRE, ICED EARTH] gestaltet.

01. Columns Of Illusion
02. The Path To The Endless Fall
03. Maya
04. Time After Time
05. Last Breath
06. I'm Alive
07. You'll Know My Name
08. If I Forgive Myself
09. Beyond The Human Mind

Beschreibung
24.02.17 | 08:37 Uhr
Kommentare
