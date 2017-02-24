Die brasilianischen Power Metaller VANDROYA werden am 28. April ein neues Album mit dem Titel "Beyond The Human Mind" veröffentlichen. Das Artwork der Platte wurde von by Felipe Machado Franco [BLIND GUARDIAN, RHAPSODY OF FIRE, ICED EARTH] gestaltet.



01. Columns Of Illusion

02. The Path To The Endless Fall

03. Maya

04. Time After Time

05. Last Breath

06. I'm Alive

07. You'll Know My Name

08. If I Forgive Myself

09. Beyond The Human Mind



