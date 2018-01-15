Am 09. Februar 2018 veröffentlichen VISIGOTH ihr neues Album, "Conqueror's Oath", via Metal Blade Records.



Die Band hat jetzt ein Video zur ersten Single, "Warrior Queen", an den Start gebracht, das von Brock Gorssl produziert wurde und die neue Scheibe wird als CD und in diversen Vinylfarben als LP erhältlich gemacht.

Aufgenommen wurde im "Boar's Nest" in der Heimatstadt von VISIGOTH, Salt Lake City, mit Unterstüztung von Andy Patterson, das Mastering hat Dave Otero von "Flatline Audio" übernommen und das Cover-Artwork stammt von Kris Verwimp [u.a. ABSU, DESASTER, CROM, MOONSORROW, SKULLVIEW].











"Conqueror's Oath"-Trackliste:



01. Steel and Silver

02. Warrior Queen

03. Outlive Them All

04. Hammerforged

05. Traitor's Gate

06. Salt City

07. Blades in the Night

08. The Conqueror's Oath





VISIGOTH Europatour 2018:



Feb. 17 - Würzburg, Germany - Metal Assault Festival

Feb. 18 - Oldenburg, Germany - MTS Records Store

Feb. 19 - Berlin, Germany - Cortina

Feb. 20 - Leipzig, Germany - Four Rooms

Feb. 21 - Wien, Austria - Escape Metal Corner

Feb. 22 - Innsbruck, Austria - Livestage

Feb. 23 - Dornbirn, Austria - Schlachthaus

Feb. 24 - Lunen, Germany - Swordbrothers Festival

Feb. 25 - Genk, Belgium - Flashback

Feb. 27 - Barcelona, Spain - Rocksound

Feb. 28 - Zaragoza, Spain - Sala Lopez

Mar. 1 - Madrid, Spain - Sala Live

Mar. 2 - Ljungby, Sweden - Turbofest

Mar. 3 - Niederjossa, Germany - Full Metal Fest

Mar. 6 - Goppingen, Germany - Zille

Mar. 7 - Leiden, Netherlands - De Noble

Mar. 8 - Marburg, Germany - Knubbel

Mar. 9 - Weiher, Germany - Live Music Hall

Mar. 10 - Hamburg, Germany - Hell Over Hammaburg Festival