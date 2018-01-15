.: SUCHE
|Am 09. Februar 2018 veröffentlichen VISIGOTH ihr neues Album, "Conqueror's Oath", via Metal Blade Records.
Die Band hat jetzt ein Video zur ersten Single, "Warrior Queen", an den Start gebracht, das von Brock Gorssl produziert wurde und die neue Scheibe wird als CD und in diversen Vinylfarben als LP erhältlich gemacht.
Aufgenommen wurde im "Boar's Nest" in der Heimatstadt von VISIGOTH, Salt Lake City, mit Unterstüztung von Andy Patterson, das Mastering hat Dave Otero von "Flatline Audio" übernommen und das Cover-Artwork stammt von Kris Verwimp [u.a. ABSU, DESASTER, CROM, MOONSORROW, SKULLVIEW].
"Conqueror's Oath"-Trackliste:
01. Steel and Silver
02. Warrior Queen
03. Outlive Them All
04. Hammerforged
05. Traitor's Gate
06. Salt City
07. Blades in the Night
08. The Conqueror's Oath
VISIGOTH Europatour 2018:
Feb. 17 - Würzburg, Germany - Metal Assault Festival
Feb. 18 - Oldenburg, Germany - MTS Records Store
Feb. 19 - Berlin, Germany - Cortina
Feb. 20 - Leipzig, Germany - Four Rooms
Feb. 21 - Wien, Austria - Escape Metal Corner
Feb. 22 - Innsbruck, Austria - Livestage
Feb. 23 - Dornbirn, Austria - Schlachthaus
Feb. 24 - Lunen, Germany - Swordbrothers Festival
Feb. 25 - Genk, Belgium - Flashback
Feb. 27 - Barcelona, Spain - Rocksound
Feb. 28 - Zaragoza, Spain - Sala Lopez
Mar. 1 - Madrid, Spain - Sala Live
Mar. 2 - Ljungby, Sweden - Turbofest
Mar. 3 - Niederjossa, Germany - Full Metal Fest
Mar. 6 - Goppingen, Germany - Zille
Mar. 7 - Leiden, Netherlands - De Noble
Mar. 8 - Marburg, Germany - Knubbel
Mar. 9 - Weiher, Germany - Live Music Hall
Mar. 10 - Hamburg, Germany - Hell Over Hammaburg Festival
