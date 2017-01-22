 .: SUCHE
CD Review: John Garcia - The Coyote Who Spoke In Tongues

John Garcia
The Coyote Who Spoke In Tongues


Akustik
5.5 von 7 Punkten
"Lagerfeuerromantik par excellence"
CD Review: Kreator - Gods Of Violence

Kreator
Gods Of Violence


Heavy Metal, Thrash Metal
7 von 7 Punkten
"Kein schwacher Moment"
CD Review: Victorius - Heart Of The Phoenix

Victorius
Heart Of The Phoenix


Heavy Metal, Power Metal
5 von 7 Punkten
"Drachenzähmen leicht gemacht"
CD Review: Wolfchant - Bloodwinter

Wolfchant
Bloodwinter


Pagan Metal, Viking Metal
4 von 7 Punkten
"Säbelrasseln"
CD Review: Code - Lost Signal (EP)

Code
Lost Signal (EP)


Post Rock, Post/Avantgarde Black Metal
Keine Wertung
"Werkschau, mal anders"
CD Review: Pain Of Salvation - In The Passing Light Of Day

Pain Of Salvation
In The Passing Light Of Day


Prog Rock, Prog-Metal
6 von 7 Punkten
"Arbeitstitel: Remedy Lane 2"
CD Review: Sepultura - Machine Messiah

Sepultura
Machine Messiah


Thrash Metal
6 von 7 Punkten
"Auf die harte Tour"
CD Review: Firewind - Immortals

Firewind
Immortals


Heavy Metal, Power Metal
6 von 7 Punkten
"Zurück zur Bestform"
CD Review: Saddiscore - Demons Of The Earth

Saddiscore
Demons Of The Earth


Heavy Metal, Modern Metal
4.5 von 7 Punkten
"Klasse Songs, schwacher Sound"
CD Review: Thundra - Angstens Salt

Thundra
Angstens Salt


Melodic Black Metal, Pagan Metal, Viking Metal
5 von 7 Punkten
"Bring me a beer, not roses"
CD Review: Lancer - Mastery

Lancer
Mastery


Heavy Metal, Power Metal
5.5 von 7 Punkten
"Auf dem Weg zur Meisterleistung"
CD Review: Lamb Of God - The Duke [EP]

Lamb Of God
The Duke [EP]


NWOAHM
4 von 7 Punkten
"Allemal eine große Geste"
CD Review: Mötley Crüe - The End - Live In Los Angeles [Bluray+CD]

Mötley Crüe
The End - Live In Los Angeles [Bluray+CD]


Sleaze Rock
6 von 7 Punkten
"Der Schlussakkord"
CD Review: Sirenia - Dim Days Of Dolor

Sirenia
Dim Days Of Dolor


Female Fronted, Gothic Metal, Symphonic / Epic Metal
4.5 von 7 Punkten
"Traurige Schönheit mit Altersspuren"
CD Review: Freedom Call - Master Of Light

Freedom Call
Master Of Light


Melodic Speed Metal, Power Metal
5 von 7 Punkten
"Altbewährtes, erfolgreiches Konzept"
CD Review: Darkness - The Gasoline Solution

Darkness
The Gasoline Solution


Thrash Metal
4 von 7 Punkten
"Basische Benzin-Lösung"
CD Review: Anciients - Voice Of The Void

Anciients
Voice Of The Void


Prog-Metal, Sludge
5.5 von 7 Punkten
"Überraschnungsarm – aber sooo gut!"
Die Veröffentlichung von WARPATHs neuem Album muss eine Woche nach hinten verschoben werden und die LP, "Bullets For A Desert Session", erscheint nun eben erst am 03. Februar 2017 via Massacre Records [u.a. auch als limitiertes Digipak mit Bonustracks].

Dafür haben WARPATH aber jüngst das offizielle Video zum Song "Reborn" vom kommenden Album ,"Bullets For A Desert Session", vorgestellt, Regie führte Dani Moreno, die Produktion übernahm Flint Productions.

WARPATH live:

27.01.2017 DE Rheine - Hypothalamus
28.01.2017 DE Mannheim - MS Connexion Complex
04.02.2017 DE Hagen - Saal Stock (Gaststätte Stock)
06.05.2017 DE Kiel - Räucherei (Mosh im Mai)
03.-05.08.2017 DE Wacken - Wacken Open Air
15.-16.09.2017 DE Püchersreuth - Wurzer O'Schnitt-Halle (Storm Crusher Festival)
22.01.17 | 19:26 Uhr
