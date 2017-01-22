Die Veröffentlichung von WARPATHs neuem Album muss eine Woche nach hinten verschoben werden und die LP, "Bullets For A Desert Session", erscheint nun eben erst am 03. Februar 2017 via Massacre Records [u.a. auch als limitiertes Digipak mit Bonustracks].



Dafür haben WARPATH aber jüngst das offizielle Video zum Song "Reborn" vom kommenden Album ,"Bullets For A Desert Session", vorgestellt, Regie führte Dani Moreno, die Produktion übernahm Flint Productions.



WARPATH live:



27.01.2017 DE Rheine - Hypothalamus

28.01.2017 DE Mannheim - MS Connexion Complex

04.02.2017 DE Hagen - Saal Stock (Gaststätte Stock)

06.05.2017 DE Kiel - Räucherei (Mosh im Mai)

03.-05.08.2017 DE Wacken - Wacken Open Air

15.-16.09.2017 DE Püchersreuth - Wurzer O'Schnitt-Halle (Storm Crusher Festival)