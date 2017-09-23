.: SUCHE
News zu We Came As Romans
Interviews mit We Came As Romans
Reviews von We Came As Romans
We Came As Romans
Tracing Back Roots
Alternative, Metalcore
6 von 7 Punkten
"Gefühlsachterbahn"
We Came As Romans
Understanding What We've Grown To Be
Metalcore, Post Hardcore
2 von 7 Punkten
"Mischmasch? Ja? Und weiter? Null!"
Live-Berichte über We Came As Romans
Mehr aus den Genres
Mucc
Shion
Alternative, Nu Metal, Thrash Metal
4.5 von 7 Punkten
"J-Rock MUCCe"
Underoath
Ø [Disambiguation]
Metalcore, Post Hardcore
5 von 7 Punkten
"Advent, Advent..."
Intronaut
The Direction Of Last Things
Alternative, Progressive, Rock
6 von 7 Punkten
"Ohrenschmeichler"
Intronaut
Habitual Levitations
Alternative, Progressive, Rock
6 von 7 Punkten
"Überraschend, aber konsequent"
Kopek
White Collar Lies
Alternative, Grunge, Rock
5 von 7 Punkten
"Musik für die Massen"
Lonewolf
Raised On Metal
True Metal
5.5 von 7 Punkten
"Stimmt."
Josh Todd & The Conflict
Year Of The Tiger
Rock
5 von 7 Punkten
"Tigerblut!"
Grift
Arvet
Atmospheric Rock, Black Metal
6 von 7 Punkten
"Black Metal von 1870"
Hexx
Wrath Of The Reaper
US-Metal
5 von 7 Punkten
"Erfolgreich zurück"
Demons Dream
Nuclear Attack [EP]
Heavy Metal
5 von 7 Punkten
"Starker Auftritt"
|<< Nocturnal Rites - Neuer Song
|Testament - Alte Alben mit neuem Artwork >>
|Die aus Michigan stammende Post-Hardcore-Truppe WE CAM AS ROMANS hat einen Videoclip zu ihrem Song "Lost In The Moment" ins Netz gestellt. Die Nummer ist ihrem kommenden Album "Cold Like War" entnommen, das am 20. Oktober über SharpTone Records in den Handel kommen wird.
Kommentare