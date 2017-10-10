.: SUCHE
Winds Of Plague - Neues Label
22.04.16
Winds Of Plague - Neues Video
29.01.14
Winds Of Plague - Neues Video
31.10.13
Winds Of Plague - Trailer
26.09.13
Winds Of Plague
Against The World
Metalcore
3.5 von 7 Punkten
"Tendenz sinkend"
Winds Of Plague
The Great Stone War
Black Metal, Deathcore
4.5 von 7 Punkten
"Stein an' Kopp"
Winds Of Plague
Decimate The Weak
Deathcore, Melodic Black Metal
4.5 von 7 Punkten
"Vielleicht etwas zuviel des Guten!"
Heaven Shall Burn
Iconoclast [Part 1: The Final Resistance]
Death Metal, Melodic Death Metal, Metalcore
6 von 7 Punkten
"Eindrucksvoll wieder zurück!"
Mgla
WIth Hearts Towards None
Black Metal
5 von 7 Punkten
"Hochgradig herzlos"
Darkness Before Dawn
Kings To You
Melodic Black Metal, Metalcore
5 von 7 Punkten
"Dunkel bevor es Nacht wird..."
Marty Friedman
Wall Of Sound
Heavy Metal, Instrumental
5.5 von 7 Punkten
"Saitenhexerei auf die angenehme Art"
The Black Dahlia Murder
Nightbringers
Death Metal, Melodic Death Metal
5.5 von 7 Punkten
"Detroit liegt jetzt in Schweden"
Pänzer
Fatal Command
Heavy Metal
6 von 7 Punkten
"Angriff an allen Fronten"
Satyricon
Deep Calleth Upon Deep
Black 'n Roll, Black Metal, Progressive
5.5 von 7 Punkten
"Kunden, die "Satyricon" mochten, interessierten sich auch für..."
Air Raid
Across The Line
Heavy Metal
6 von 7 Punkten
"Yngwies Erben"
|Die Extreme Metaller WINDS OF PLAGUE haben ein Video zu ihrem Song "Kings Of Canage" veröffentlicht. Die Nummer kommt von ihrem nächsten Album "Blood Of My Enemy", das am 27. Oktober in die Läden kommen wird.
