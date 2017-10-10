 .: SUCHE
CD Review: Winds Of Plague - Against The World

Winds Of Plague
Against The World


Metalcore
3.5 von 7 Punkten
"Tendenz sinkend"
CD Review: Winds Of Plague - The Great Stone War

Winds Of Plague
The Great Stone War


Black Metal, Deathcore
4.5 von 7 Punkten
"Stein an' Kopp"
CD Review: Winds Of Plague - Decimate The Weak

Winds Of Plague
Decimate The Weak


Deathcore, Melodic Black Metal
4.5 von 7 Punkten
"Vielleicht etwas zuviel des Guten!"
Die Extreme Metaller WINDS OF PLAGUE haben ein Video zu ihrem Song "Kings Of Canage" veröffentlicht. Die Nummer kommt von ihrem nächsten Album "Blood Of My Enemy", das am 27. Oktober in die Läden kommen wird.

10.10.17 | 08:38 Uhr
