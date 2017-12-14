 .: SUCHE
News zu Winds Of Plague
Interviews mit Winds Of Plague
Reviews von Winds Of Plague
CD Review: Winds Of Plague - Against The World

Winds Of Plague
Against The World


Metalcore
3.5 von 7 Punkten
"Tendenz sinkend"
CD Review: Winds Of Plague - The Great Stone War

Winds Of Plague
The Great Stone War


Black Metal, Deathcore
4.5 von 7 Punkten
"Stein an' Kopp"
CD Review: Winds Of Plague - Decimate The Weak

Winds Of Plague
Decimate The Weak


Deathcore, Melodic Black Metal
4.5 von 7 Punkten
"Vielleicht etwas zuviel des Guten!"
Live-Berichte über Winds Of Plague
Mehr aus den Genres
CD Review: Gallowbraid - Ashen Eidolon [EP]

Gallowbraid
Ashen Eidolon [EP]


Doom Metal, Folk, Melodic Black Metal
6 von 7 Punkten
"Herbst für Ohr und Seele"
CD Review: Angantyr - Sejr

Angantyr
Sejr


Black Metal
6.5 von 7 Punkten
"Black Metal wie aus den frühen 90ern"
CD Review: Bullet For My Valentine - The Poison

Bullet For My Valentine
The Poison


Metalcore, Modern Metal
6 von 7 Punkten
"Jung & frisch!"
CD Review: Erebus Enthroned - Temple Under Hell

Erebus Enthroned
Temple Under Hell


Black Metal
5.5 von 7 Punkten
"Schwerer Brocken australischer Düsternis"
CD Review: Patria - Individualism

Patria
Individualism


Black Metal
4.5 von 7 Punkten
"Brasilien stürmt heran - noch auf einem Bein."
CD Review: Iron Savior - Reforged - Riding On Fire

Iron Savior
Reforged - Riding On Fire


Power Metal, True Metal
Keine Wertung
"Klassiker auf Hochglanz"
CD Review: Eisley / Goldy - Blood, Guts And Games

Eisley / Goldy
Blood, Guts And Games


AOR, Hard Rock
5 von 7 Punkten
"Gediegen, nicht seicht"
CD Review: Pretty Boy Floyd - Public Enemies

Pretty Boy Floyd
Public Enemies


Glam Rock, Sleaze Rock
4 von 7 Punkten
"Wenn die Spandex spannt..."
CD Review: Hittman - Hittman [Re-Release]

Hittman
Hittman [Re-Release]


US-Metal
Keine Wertung
"Die richtige Band zur falschen Zeit"
CD Review: Pink Cream 69 - Headstrong

Pink Cream 69
Headstrong


Hard Rock, Heavy Metal
6 von 7 Punkten
"Halsstarrige Hard Rock-Hymnen"
WINDS OF PLAGUE aus Los Angeles haben ein Musikvideo zu dem Song "Nameless Walker" veröfffentlicht.
Der Song stammt vom aktuellen "Blood Of My Enemy"-Album, das am 27. Oktober 2017 via Entertainment One Music (eOne) / Good Fight Music veröffentlicht wurde.

"Blood Of My Enemy"-Trackliste:

01. A New Day
02. Nameless Walker
03. Kings Of Carnage
04. Soul Eater
05. From Failure, Comes Clarity
06. Blood Of My Enemy
07. Snakeskin
08. Never Alone
09. 5150
10. Either Way You Lose
11. A Walk Among The Dead
12. Dark Waters


14.12.17 | 15:18 Uhr
Kommentare
