Winds Of Plague - Neues Video
10.10.17
10.10.17
22.04.16
22.04.16
29.01.14
29.01.14
31.10.13
31.10.13
Winds Of Plague
Against The World
Metalcore
3.5 von 7 Punkten
"Tendenz sinkend"
Winds Of Plague
The Great Stone War
Black Metal, Deathcore
4.5 von 7 Punkten
"Stein an' Kopp"
Winds Of Plague
Decimate The Weak
Deathcore, Melodic Black Metal
4.5 von 7 Punkten
"Vielleicht etwas zuviel des Guten!"
|WINDS OF PLAGUE aus Los Angeles haben ein Musikvideo zu dem Song "Nameless Walker" veröfffentlicht.
Der Song stammt vom aktuellen "Blood Of My Enemy"-Album, das am 27. Oktober 2017 via Entertainment One Music (eOne) / Good Fight Music veröffentlicht wurde.
"Blood Of My Enemy"-Trackliste:
01. A New Day
02. Nameless Walker
03. Kings Of Carnage
04. Soul Eater
05. From Failure, Comes Clarity
06. Blood Of My Enemy
07. Snakeskin
08. Never Alone
09. 5150
10. Either Way You Lose
11. A Walk Among The Dead
12. Dark Waters
