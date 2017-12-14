WINDS OF PLAGUE aus Los Angeles haben ein Musikvideo zu dem Song "Nameless Walker" veröfffentlicht.

Der Song stammt vom aktuellen "Blood Of My Enemy"-Album, das am 27. Oktober 2017 via Entertainment One Music (eOne) / Good Fight Music veröffentlicht wurde.



"Blood Of My Enemy"-Trackliste:



01. A New Day

02. Nameless Walker

03. Kings Of Carnage

04. Soul Eater

05. From Failure, Comes Clarity

06. Blood Of My Enemy

07. Snakeskin

08. Never Alone

09. 5150

10. Either Way You Lose

11. A Walk Among The Dead

12. Dark Waters





