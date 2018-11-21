Powergame – neues Album „Masquerade“ kommt im Januar
Die Bielefelder Old School Metaller POWERGAME haben mit „Masquerade“ ein neues Album über Iron Shield Records angekündigt. Die zweite Platte des Vierers wird am 18. Januar 2019 in hiesige Regale kommen. Mit „Puppets On A String“ hat die Truppe schon einen ersten Song inklusive Lyric-Video vorgestellt:
Album VÖ: 18. Januar 2019
Das Album wird folgende Songs enthalten:
Tracklist
01. Legion Of The Dead
02. Lucid Dreams
03. Puppets On A String
04. Final Warning
05. The Chase Of The Falcon
06. For Those Who Died
07. Baptized In Fire And Steel
08. Masquerade
09. Ghost Town
10. Blackout
Line-Up
Mätty – Vocals, Guitars
Tobi – Guitars
Marc Zimmermann – Bass
Klaus-Gerald Fedeler – Drums
Foto: lys og skyggen