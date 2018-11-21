Powergame – neues Album „Masquerade“ kommt im Januar

News

Die schwedischen Heavy Metal-Heroes ENFORCER haben erste Konzerttermine für das kommende Jahr bekannt gegeben und versprechen ein neues Album.

Die Bielefelder Old School Metaller POWERGAME haben mit "Masquerade" ein neues Album über Iron Shield Records für den 18. Januar 2019 angekündigt.

U.S.-amerikanischen Death Metaller JUNGLE ROT haben ihren politisch motivierten Song "A Burning Cinder" mit einem Videoclip versehen.Die

Nachdem sie den Song bereits vorgestellt hatten, haben die Nu Metaller P.O.D. "Listening For The Silence" nun auch mit einem passenden Video ausgestattet.

Die schwedischen Melodic Death Metaller ARCH ENEMY werden am 7. Dezember eine strikt limitierte 7"-Single mit dem Titel "Reason To Believe" veröffentlichen.

Die aus New Orleans stammenden Thrash Metal-Veteranen EXHORDER haben einen Vertrag mit dem Heavy Metal Global Player Nuclear Blast unterschrieben.

Ein Foto der Band Powergame

21.11.2018

 

Die Bielefelder Old School Metaller POWERGAME haben mit „Masquerade“ ein neues Album über Iron Shield Records angekündigt. Die zweite Platte des Vierers wird am 18. Januar 2019 in hiesige Regale kommen. Mit „Puppets On A String“ hat die Truppe schon einen ersten Song inklusive Lyric-Video vorgestellt:

 

 

 

 

Album VÖ: 18. Januar 2019

 

Das Album wird folgende Songs enthalten:

 

Tracklist
01. Legion Of The Dead
02. Lucid Dreams
03. Puppets On A String
04. Final Warning
05. The Chase Of The Falcon
06. For Those Who Died
07. Baptized In Fire And Steel
08. Masquerade
09. Ghost Town
10. Blackout

 

Line-Up
Mätty – Vocals, Guitars
Tobi – Guitars
Marc Zimmermann – Bass
Klaus-Gerald Fedeler – Drums

 

 

Das Cover des Powergame-Albums "Masquerade"

