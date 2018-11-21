Powergame – neues Album „Masquerade“ kommt im Januar

21.11.2018

Die Bielefelder Old School Metaller POWERGAME haben mit „Masquerade“ ein neues Album über Iron Shield Records angekündigt. Die zweite Platte des Vierers wird am 18. Januar 2019 in hiesige Regale kommen. Mit „Puppets On A String“ hat die Truppe schon einen ersten Song inklusive Lyric-Video vorgestellt:

Album VÖ: 18. Januar 2019

Das Album wird folgende Songs enthalten:

Tracklist

01. Legion Of The Dead

02. Lucid Dreams

03. Puppets On A String

04. Final Warning

05. The Chase Of The Falcon

06. For Those Who Died

07. Baptized In Fire And Steel

08. Masquerade

09. Ghost Town

10. Blackout

Line-Up

Mätty – Vocals, Guitars

Tobi – Guitars

Marc Zimmermann – Bass

Klaus-Gerald Fedeler – Drums

Foto: lys og skyggen