Primal Fear – neue Single „King Of Madness“ mit Video
01.07.2018
Die schwäbische Heavy Metal-Prominenz von PRIMAL FEAR hat mit „King Of Madness“ eine neue Single inklusive Video zu ihrem kommenden Album „Apocalypse“ ins Netz gestellt. Die Platte soll am 10. August 2018 über das italienische Label Frontiers Music veröffentlicht werden.
Während Bassist Mat Sinner sich für die Produktion von „Apocalypse“ verantwortlich zeigt, haben PRIMAL FEAR für Mix und Mastering ihres neuen Albums einmal mehr mit Jacob Hansen zusammengearbeitet, der auch schon bei ihren Alben „Delivering The Black“ und „Rulebreaker“ an den Reglern saß.
Album VÖ: 10. August 2018
Das Album wird folgende Songs enthalten:
Tracklist
01. Apocalypse
02. New Rise
03. The Ritual
04. King Of Madness
05. Blood, Sweat & Fear
06. Supernova
07. Hail To The Fear
08. Hounds Of Justice
09. The Beast
10. Eye Of The Storm
11. Cannonball
Line-Up
Ralf Scheepers – Vocals
Tom Naumann – Guitar
Alex Beyroth – Guitar
Magnus Karlsson – Guitar, Keyboard
Mat Sinner – Bass
Francesco Jovino – Drums
Foto: Primal Fear