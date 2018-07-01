News

Das isländische Classic Rock-Trio THE VINTAGE CARAVAN hat mit "Reflections" eine Single zu seinem kommenden Album "Gateways" vorgestellt.

Der SYMPHONY X-Gitarrist MICHAEL ROMEO hat mit "Djinn" einen weiteren Song inklusive Lyric-Video veröffentlicht.

Die um den ehemaligen SLIPKNOT-Drummer Joey Jordison sowie DRAGONFORCE-Bassist Frédéric Leclercq versammelten Death Metaller SINSAENUM haben ein Lyric-Video zu ihrem Song „Sacred Martyr“ veröffentlicht.

Das Science Fiction-Epos der New Yorker Prog Rocker COHEED AND CAMBRIA um die beiden gleichnamigen Protagonisten geht am 5. Oktober mit ihrem neuen Album "The Unheavenly Creatures" in die nächste Runde.

Die aus Wisconsin stammende Death Metal-Band JUNGLE ROT hat mit "A Burning Cinder" einen neuen Song veröffentlicht, in dem sie hart mit der Trump-Administration ins Gericht geht.

Ein Foto der Band Primal Fear

Primal Fear – neue Single „King Of Madness“ mit Video

01.07.2018

 

Die schwäbische Heavy Metal-Prominenz von PRIMAL FEAR hat mit „King Of Madness“ eine neue Single inklusive Video zu ihrem kommenden Album „Apocalypse“ ins Netz gestellt. Die Platte soll am 10. August 2018 über das italienische Label Frontiers Music veröffentlicht werden.

 

 

 

 

Während Bassist Mat Sinner sich für die Produktion von „Apocalypse“ verantwortlich zeigt, haben PRIMAL FEAR für Mix und Mastering ihres neuen Albums einmal mehr mit Jacob Hansen zusammengearbeitet, der auch schon bei ihren Alben „Delivering The Black“ und „Rulebreaker“ an den Reglern saß.

 

Album VÖ: 10. August 2018

 

Das Album wird folgende Songs enthalten:

 

Tracklist
01. Apocalypse
02. New Rise
03. The Ritual
04. King Of Madness
05. Blood, Sweat & Fear
06. Supernova
07. Hail To The Fear
08. Hounds Of Justice
09. The Beast
10. Eye Of The Storm
11. Cannonball

 

Line-Up
Ralf Scheepers – Vocals
Tom Naumann – Guitar
Alex Beyroth – Guitar
Magnus Karlsson – Guitar, Keyboard
Mat Sinner – Bass
Francesco Jovino – Drums

 

 

Das Cover des Primal Fear-Albums "Apocalypse"

Foto: Primal Fear

