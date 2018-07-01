Primal Fear – neue Single „King Of Madness“ mit Video

01.07.2018

Die schwäbische Heavy Metal-Prominenz von PRIMAL FEAR hat mit „King Of Madness“ eine neue Single inklusive Video zu ihrem kommenden Album „Apocalypse“ ins Netz gestellt. Die Platte soll am 10. August 2018 über das italienische Label Frontiers Music veröffentlicht werden.

Während Bassist Mat Sinner sich für die Produktion von „Apocalypse“ verantwortlich zeigt, haben PRIMAL FEAR für Mix und Mastering ihres neuen Albums einmal mehr mit Jacob Hansen zusammengearbeitet, der auch schon bei ihren Alben „Delivering The Black“ und „Rulebreaker“ an den Reglern saß.

Album VÖ: 10. August 2018

Das Album wird folgende Songs enthalten:

Tracklist

01. Apocalypse

02. New Rise

03. The Ritual

04. King Of Madness

05. Blood, Sweat & Fear

06. Supernova

07. Hail To The Fear

08. Hounds Of Justice

09. The Beast

10. Eye Of The Storm

11. Cannonball

Line-Up

Ralf Scheepers – Vocals

Tom Naumann – Guitar

Alex Beyroth – Guitar

Magnus Karlsson – Guitar, Keyboard

Mat Sinner – Bass

Francesco Jovino – Drums

Foto: Primal Fear