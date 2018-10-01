Riot – veröffentlichen „Thundersteel – 30th Anniversary Edition“

01.10.2018

Am 30. November werden Metal Blade eine „30th Anniversary Edition“ von einem der beliebtesten RIOT Alben überhaupt veröffentlichen, „Thundersteel“.

Die Neuauflage des ursprünglich 1988 veröffentlichten Albums kommt mit einer Bonus-DVD mit teilweise exklusivem Footage.

Tracklisting RIOT – „Thundersteel – 30th Anniversary Edition“ CD:



01. Thundersteel (3’50)

02. Fight Or Fall (4’25)

03. Sign Of The Crimson Storm (4’40)

04. Flight Of The Warrior (4’17)

05. On Wings Of Eagles (5’41)

06. Johnny’s Back (5’32)

07. Bloodstreets (4’39)

08. Run For Your Life (4’08)

09. Buried Alive (Tell Tale Heart) (8’56)

10. Bloodstreets – Alternate Ending Version (4’43)

11. Buried Alive (Tell Tale Heart) – Alternate version (7’25)

12. On Wings Of Eagles – Live 1988

13. Flight Of The Warrior – Live 1988

14. Johnny’s Back – Live 1988

15. Thundersteel – Live 1988

Remastered by Patrick W. Engel at TEMPLE OF DISHARMONY in January 2017. Additional work in September 2018

DVD (total: tba / ca. 120 min)



1. „Thundersteel“ Live in Halletsville, Texas, 1988 [Video] ca. 70 min

01 Fight Or Fall

02 Fire Down Under

03 Sign Of The Crimson Storm

04 On Wings Of Eagles

05 Buried Alive (Tell Tale Heart)

06 Flight Of The Warrior

07 Outlaw

08 Bloodstreets

09 Run For Your Life

10 Drum Solo

11 Johnny’s Back

12 Swords And Tequila / Blues Jam

13 Guitar Solo

14 Thundersteel



2. „Thundersteel“ Anniversary Shows (recorded October 24th and 25th, 2009 in Tokyo, Japan) [Video]

01 Narita

02 Fight Of Fall

03 Sign Of The Crimson Storm

04 Swords And Tequila

05 Dance Of Death

06 Warrior

07 Flight Of The Warrior

08 Thundersteel

09 Documentary & Interview footage with Masa Itoh, Japan 1989



3. Production Videos

01 Bloodstreets

02 Born in America

03 Restless Breed