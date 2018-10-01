News

Am 30. November werden Metal Blade eine "30th Anniversary Edition" von einem der beliebtesten RIOT Alben überhaupt veröffentlichen, "Thundersteel".

News

Die um Sängerin Johanna Sardonis sowie Gitarrist Nicke Andersson versammelten Classic Rocker LUCIFER haben ein Cover des SCORPIONS-Klassikers "Evening Wind" veröffentlicht.

News

Die U.S.-amerikanischen Grindcore-Urgesteine TERRORIZER haben mit "Caustic Attack" den Titeltrack ihres neuesten Albums freigegeben.

News

Die kalifornischen Thrash Metaller MACHINE HEAD haben bekannt gegeben, dass ihre aktuelle Besetzung nur noch für die im Oktober beginnende U.S.-Tour der Band Bestand haben wird.

News

Die von DIMMU BORGIR-Frontmann Shagrath angeführten CHROME DIVISION haben mit "One Last Ride" ein neues - und letztes - Album angekündigt.

News

Die Metalcore-Veteranen UNEARTH haben ein Lyric-Video zu ihrem neuen Song "Survivalist" von ihrem neuen Album "Extinction[s]" online gestellt.

HomeNewsRiot – veröffentlichen „Thundersteel – 30th Anniversary Edition“
News
Ein aktuelles Bandfoto von Riot V

Riot – veröffentlichen „Thundersteel – 30th Anniversary Edition“

Ein aktuelles Bandfoto von Riot V01.10.2018

 

Am 30. November werden Metal Blade eine „30th Anniversary Edition“ von einem der beliebtesten RIOT Alben überhaupt veröffentlichen, „Thundersteel“.

 

Die Neuauflage des ursprünglich 1988 veröffentlichten Albums kommt mit einer Bonus-DVD mit teilweise exklusivem Footage.

 

Sichert Euch Euer Exemplar hier oder hier.

 

Tracklisting RIOT – „Thundersteel – 30th Anniversary Edition“ CD:


01. Thundersteel (3’50)
02. Fight Or Fall (4’25)
03. Sign Of The Crimson Storm (4’40)
04. Flight Of The Warrior (4’17)
05. On Wings Of Eagles (5’41)
06. Johnny’s Back (5’32)
07. Bloodstreets (4’39)
08. Run For Your Life (4’08)
09. Buried Alive (Tell Tale Heart) (8’56)
10. Bloodstreets – Alternate Ending Version (4’43)
11. Buried Alive (Tell Tale Heart) – Alternate version (7’25)
12. On Wings Of Eagles – Live 1988
13. Flight Of The Warrior – Live 1988
14. Johnny’s Back – Live 1988
15. Thundersteel – Live 1988
Remastered by Patrick W. Engel at TEMPLE OF DISHARMONY in January 2017. Additional work in September 2018

 

DVD (total: tba / ca. 120 min)


1. „Thundersteel“ Live in Halletsville, Texas, 1988 [Video] ca. 70 min
01 Fight Or Fall
02 Fire Down Under
03 Sign Of The Crimson Storm
04 On Wings Of Eagles
05 Buried Alive (Tell Tale Heart)
06 Flight Of The Warrior
07 Outlaw
08 Bloodstreets
09 Run For Your Life
10 Drum Solo
11 Johnny’s Back
12 Swords And Tequila / Blues Jam
13 Guitar Solo
14 Thundersteel


2. „Thundersteel“ Anniversary Shows (recorded October 24th and 25th, 2009 in Tokyo, Japan) [Video]
01 Narita
02 Fight Of Fall
03 Sign Of The Crimson Storm
04 Swords And Tequila
05 Dance Of Death
06 Warrior
07 Flight Of The Warrior
08 Thundersteel
09 Documentary & Interview footage with Masa Itoh, Japan 1989


3. Production Videos
01 Bloodstreets
02 Born in America
03 Restless Breed

Aktuelle Reviews
Aktuelle News
Facebook Kommentare
Share With: