Siege of Power – veröffentlichen Videoclip zur zweiten Single
06.08.2018
Am 7. September veröffentlichen Metal Blade Records „Warning Blast“, das Debütalbum der multinationalen Allstar Death Metaller von SIEGE OF POWER. Nun wurde der Videoclip zur zweiten Single „Mushroom Cloud Altar“ veröffentlicht.
Die Band kommentiert den Song gewohnt unnachahmlich: „„Mushroom Cloud Altar“ is a more punky track on the album „Warning Blast“. Straight forward D-Beat Discharge without blah blah!“
Seht das Video hier:
Das Album wird folgende Songs enthalten:
Tracklist:
01. Conquest for What?
02. For the Pain
03. Bulldozing Skulls
04. Born into Hate
05. Torture Lab
06. Uglification
07. Trapped and Blinded
08. Diatribe
09. Warning Blast
10. Mushroom Cloud Altar
11. Lost and Insane
12. Bleeding for the Cause
13. Escalation ‚til Extermination
14. Privileged Prick
15. Short Fuse
16. Violence in the Air
17. It Will Never Happen
18. The Cold Room
SIEGE OF POWER Line-Up:
Chris Reifert – Gesang (Autopsy, Violation Wound, Abscess, Painted Doll)
Paul Baayens – Gitarre (Asphyx, ex-Hail of Bullets, Thanatos)
Theo van Eekelen – Bass (ex-Hail of Bullets, ex-Houwitser, ex-Grand Supreme Blood Court)
Bob Bagchus – Drums (ex-Asphyx, Soulburn, ex-Grand Supreme Blood Court)