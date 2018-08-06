News

Am 7. September veröffentlichen Metal Blade Records "Warning Blast", das Debütalbum der multinationalen Allstar Death Metaller von SIEGE OF POWER. Nun wurde der Videoclip zur zweiten Single "Mushroom Cloud Altar" veröffentlicht.

VAN CANTO begeben sich mit der dritten Single auf die Suche nach ihrem „Neverland". Der Clip ist das offizielle Video zur letzten Singleveröffentlichung des am Freitag, den 10. August erscheinenden Albums "Trust in Rust". Tatkräftig unterstützt wurde die Band dabei von einigen ihrer Fans, die

Ein wahres Juwel kam mir kürzlich direkt aus Israel auf den Schreibtisch geflattert: Das in Eigenregie veröffentlichte „A Way Out“ ist bereits das dritte Album der Progressive Metal-Band DISTORTED HARMONY und es darf sich schon jetzt zu den Jahreshighlights des Genres zählen lassen.

Die finnischen Folk Metaller KORPIKLAANI haben jüngst einen Videoclip zu ihrem neuen Song „Henkselipoika“ im Internet veröffentlicht.

Die aus der Bay Are von San Francisco stammenden Thrash Metaller MACHINE HEAD haben einen Videoclip zu ihrem Song "Volatile" veröffentlicht.

Die belgischen Death Metal-Veteranen ABORTED haben mit "TerrorVision" den Titeltrack zu ihrem nächsten Album inklusive passendem Lyric-Video enthüllt.

Siege of Power – veröffentlichen Videoclip zur zweiten Single

Am 7. September veröffentlichen Metal Blade Records „Warning Blast“, das Debütalbum der multinationalen Allstar Death Metaller von SIEGE OF POWER. Nun wurde der Videoclip zur zweiten Single „Mushroom Cloud Altar“ veröffentlicht.

 

Die Band kommentiert den Song gewohnt unnachahmlich: Mushroom Cloud Altar“ is a more punky track on the album „Warning Blast“. Straight forward D-Beat Discharge without blah blah!“

 

Seht das Video hier:

 

 

Das Album wird folgende Songs enthalten:

Tracklist:
01. Conquest for What?
02. For the Pain
03. Bulldozing Skulls
04. Born into Hate
05. Torture Lab
06. Uglification
07. Trapped and Blinded
08. Diatribe
09. Warning Blast
10. Mushroom Cloud Altar
11. Lost and Insane
12. Bleeding for the Cause
13. Escalation ‚til Extermination
14. Privileged Prick
15. Short Fuse
16. Violence in the Air
17. It Will Never Happen
18. The Cold Room

 

SIEGE OF POWER Line-Up:
Chris Reifert – Gesang (Autopsy, Violation Wound, Abscess, Painted Doll)
Paul Baayens – Gitarre (Asphyx, ex-Hail of Bullets, Thanatos)
Theo van Eekelen – Bass (ex-Hail of Bullets, ex-Houwitser, ex-Grand Supreme Blood Court)
Bob Bagchus – Drums (ex-Asphyx, Soulburn, ex-Grand Supreme Blood Court)

 

Das Cover des Siege Of Power-Albums "Warning Blast"

