Siege of Power – veröffentlichen Videoclip zur zweiten Single

06.08.2018

Am 7. September veröffentlichen Metal Blade Records „Warning Blast“, das Debütalbum der multinationalen Allstar Death Metaller von SIEGE OF POWER. Nun wurde der Videoclip zur zweiten Single „Mushroom Cloud Altar“ veröffentlicht.

Die Band kommentiert den Song gewohnt unnachahmlich: „„Mushroom Cloud Altar“ is a more punky track on the album „Warning Blast“. Straight forward D-Beat Discharge without blah blah!“

Seht das Video hier:

Das Album wird folgende Songs enthalten:

Tracklist:

01. Conquest for What?

02. For the Pain

03. Bulldozing Skulls

04. Born into Hate

05. Torture Lab

06. Uglification

07. Trapped and Blinded

08. Diatribe

09. Warning Blast

10. Mushroom Cloud Altar

11. Lost and Insane

12. Bleeding for the Cause

13. Escalation ‚til Extermination

14. Privileged Prick

15. Short Fuse

16. Violence in the Air

17. It Will Never Happen

18. The Cold Room

SIEGE OF POWER Line-Up:

Chris Reifert – Gesang (Autopsy, Violation Wound, Abscess, Painted Doll)

Paul Baayens – Gitarre (Asphyx, ex-Hail of Bullets, Thanatos)

Theo van Eekelen – Bass (ex-Hail of Bullets, ex-Houwitser, ex-Grand Supreme Blood Court)

Bob Bagchus – Drums (ex-Asphyx, Soulburn, ex-Grand Supreme Blood Court)