The Duskfall – neues Album „The Everlasting Shadows“ kommt 2019

23.11.2018

Die schwedischen Melodic Death Metal-Veteranen THE DUSKFALL haben mit „The Everlasting Shadows“ ein neues Album für das kommende Jahr angekündigt. Derzeit wird die neue Platte der Truppe Mix und Mastering unterzogen, ein genauer Release-Termin soll in Kürze bekannt gegeben werden.

Das Album wird folgende Songs enthalten:

Tracklist

01. Entomb My Shadow

02. Golem

03. Nights At The Graves

04. As Our Days Are Dying

05. Knee Deep In The Grave

06. Legion

07. The Everlasting Shadows

08. World Of Lies

09. Peacemaker

Line-Up

Mikael Sandorf – Vocals

Ronny Edlund – Guitars

Jakob Björnfot – Guitars

Anton Lindbäck – Bass

Sebastian Lindgren – Drums

Foto: The Duskfall