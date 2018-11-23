The Duskfall – neues Album „The Everlasting Shadows“ kommt 2019
23.11.2018
Die schwedischen Melodic Death Metal-Veteranen THE DUSKFALL haben mit „The Everlasting Shadows“ ein neues Album für das kommende Jahr angekündigt. Derzeit wird die neue Platte der Truppe Mix und Mastering unterzogen, ein genauer Release-Termin soll in Kürze bekannt gegeben werden.
Das Album wird folgende Songs enthalten:
Tracklist
01. Entomb My Shadow
02. Golem
03. Nights At The Graves
04. As Our Days Are Dying
05. Knee Deep In The Grave
06. Legion
07. The Everlasting Shadows
08. World Of Lies
09. Peacemaker
Line-Up
Mikael Sandorf – Vocals
Ronny Edlund – Guitars
Jakob Björnfot – Guitars
Anton Lindbäck – Bass
Sebastian Lindgren – Drums
Foto: The Duskfall