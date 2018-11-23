News

Die italienischen Power Metaller RHAPSODY OF FIRE haben mit "The Eighth Mountain" ein neues Album für den 22. Februar 2019 angekündigt.

Die Teutonic Metal-Veteranen ACCEPT haben mit "Breaker" einen weiteren Ausschnitt aus ihrer kommenden Live-Platte "Symphonic Terror - Live At Wacken 2017" vorgestellt.

Die japanischen Heavy Metal-Urgesteine ANTHEM haben einen Vertrag mit der Donzdorfer Plattenschmiede Nuclear Blast unter Dach und Fach gebracht.

Die schwedischen Melodic Death Metal-Veteranen THE DUSKFALL haben mit "The Everlasting Shadows" ein neues Album für das kommende Jahr angekündigt.

Die schwedischen Glam Rocker ELECTRIC BOYS haben mit "You Spark My Heart" einen neuen Song mitsamt Video veröffentlicht.

Die schwedischen Heavy Metal-Heroes ENFORCER haben erste Konzerttermine für das kommende Jahr bekannt gegeben und versprechen ein neues Album.

Ein Foto der Band The Duskfall

The Duskfall – neues Album „The Everlasting Shadows“ kommt 2019

Ein Foto der Band The Duskfall23.11.2018

 

Die schwedischen Melodic Death Metal-Veteranen THE DUSKFALL haben mit „The Everlasting Shadows“ ein neues Album für das kommende Jahr angekündigt. Derzeit wird die neue Platte der Truppe Mix und Mastering unterzogen, ein genauer Release-Termin soll in Kürze bekannt gegeben werden.

 

Das Album wird folgende Songs enthalten:

 

Tracklist
01. Entomb My Shadow
02. Golem
03. Nights At The Graves
04. As Our Days Are Dying
05. Knee Deep In The Grave
06. Legion
07. The Everlasting Shadows
08. World Of Lies
09. Peacemaker

 

Line-Up
Mikael Sandorf – Vocals
Ronny Edlund – Guitars
Jakob Björnfot – Guitars
Anton Lindbäck – Bass
Sebastian Lindgren – Drums

 

 

Das Cover des The Duskfall-Albums "The Everlasting Shadows"

Foto: The Duskfall

