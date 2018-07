Tremonti – A Dying Machine

Line-Up

Mark Tremonti – Vocals, Guitar

Eric Friedman – Guitar

Garrett Whitlock- Drums



Tracklist

Bringer Of War

From The Sky

A Dying Machine

Trust

Throw Them To The Lions

Make It Hurt

Traipse

The First The Last

A Lot Like Sin

The Day When Legions Burned

As The Silence Becomes Me

Take You With Me

Desolation

Found